Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $45,919.63 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 450,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,199. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.72 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

