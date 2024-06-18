PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.80 and last traded at $143.43. Approximately 3,263,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,865,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

