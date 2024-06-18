Peirce Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.0% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the period.

DFIC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 645,901 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

