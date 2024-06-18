Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,507 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.