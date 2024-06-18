PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

