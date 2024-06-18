PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
PMT stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
