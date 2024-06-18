Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 18,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 10.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Prologis were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 1.1 %

PLD traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. 3,898,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

