Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 85,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 3.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 5,396,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,376. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

