Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Tanger were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 796,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,429. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

