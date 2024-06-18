Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 829,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,140. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

