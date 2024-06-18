Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after buying an additional 3,350,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,316,000 after buying an additional 81,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

