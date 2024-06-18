Peoples Bank KS Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $102,982,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,878. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

