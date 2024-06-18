Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,725 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 4,624,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,679. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

