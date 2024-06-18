Peoples Bank KS Sells 2,455 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,028,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.