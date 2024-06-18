Peoples Bank KS Sells 2,455 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,028,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
