PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Down 5.8%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 44,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 99,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEPG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.76.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PepGen

In other PepGen news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in PepGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

