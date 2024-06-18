Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 1.9%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 206,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 329,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Personalis Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 124.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Personalis by 58.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

