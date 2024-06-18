Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEY. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.75 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.04.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$767,700.57. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,090. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.