Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 5,856,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

