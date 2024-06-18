Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock worth $2,635,461 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

