Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.21

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $40.51 million and $79,865.54 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

