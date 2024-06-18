Pirate Chain Trading Down 13% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $75,894.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

