Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRMW

Primo Water Trading Up 0.3 %

PRMW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.