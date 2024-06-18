Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,751. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primo Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 145,966 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

