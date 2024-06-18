Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,167,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,120.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,859 shares of company stock worth $21,684,405. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

