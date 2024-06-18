Prom (PROM) Price Hits $8.06

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00012353 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $147.13 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.18695292 USD and is down -10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,150,394.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

