ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.0 %

IGHG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,298 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3424 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

