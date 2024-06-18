Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
