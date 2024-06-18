Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.