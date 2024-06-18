Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 21,760 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Enovis worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

