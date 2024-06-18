Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 26,300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 288.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.