Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.