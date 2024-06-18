Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $220.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

