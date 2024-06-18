Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175,856 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

