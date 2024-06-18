Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $3,393,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 394,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

