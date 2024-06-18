Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $8.95 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $480.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.58. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $488.62.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

