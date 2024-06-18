Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

