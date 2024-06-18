Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 19,701 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

