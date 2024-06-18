Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 411,235 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 411,235 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

