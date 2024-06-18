Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

