Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$320.0 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

