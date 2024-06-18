QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234,396.58 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,396.58 and $641.37 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,433.61 or 0.99990493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00083513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198683 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $577.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.