QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $234,374.19 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,374.19 and approximately $641.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,125.02 or 1.00014219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012197 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198683 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $577.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

