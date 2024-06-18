QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.85. QuinStreet shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 80,123 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The stock has a market cap of $926.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $345,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

