Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.69. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 578.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,345 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,561 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,430,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 490,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

