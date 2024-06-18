Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.69. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
