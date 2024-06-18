Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,027,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.