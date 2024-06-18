RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.12

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$112.12 and last traded at C$111.61, with a volume of 93466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.37.

RB Global Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.16.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

