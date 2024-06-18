Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Westlake (WLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Westlake (NYSE: WLK):

6/17/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Westlake had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2024 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2024 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.04. 510,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,098. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 14.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $3,019,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

