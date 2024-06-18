Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC):
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $36.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Semtech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 5/17/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 215.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
