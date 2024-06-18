Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Semtech (SMTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC):

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $36.50 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Semtech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/17/2024 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 215.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 647,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

