Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDDT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.00.

Shares of Reddit stock traded down 1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 360,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 52.17. Reddit has a 1 year low of 37.35 and a 1 year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,396,065 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $14,796,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

