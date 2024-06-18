Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 48,213 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,213 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.80% of First Hawaiian worth $50,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 475,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,295. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

