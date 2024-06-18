Reinhart Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

