Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $68.59 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.49% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $68,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,501,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $29.94 on Tuesday, hitting $1,816.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,766.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,683.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,350.00 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

